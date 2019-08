FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – More mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile Virus. Officials in San Juan County say they discovered the virus in specimens collected this week.

Right now, there are no known cases of West Nile Virus in humans or animals. Mosquitos with the virus were found in Bernalillo County earlier last week.

To prevent the spread of West Nile, health officials urge you to use insect repellant and remove any standing water.