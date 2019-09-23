3 West Las Vegas schools to issue shelter in place Monday

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE)- There will be a shelter in place Monday for three West Las Vegas schools as they deal with a potential threat.

Officials from West Las Vegas High School say Las Vegas Police Department, San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, and New Mexico State Police will be on campus as State Police say they’re investigating a possible threat. Authorities would not give specifics on the case.

In a Facebook post, the West Las Vegas High School News page stated that West Las Vegas High School, Family Partnership, and Middle School will all issue a shelter in place immediately on Monday, September 23, 2019, and that students should proceed to classes and remain until they are dismissed.

The principal says the school take all threats seriously and will do everything possible to protect students and staff.