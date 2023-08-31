NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wells Fargo announced they are closing three bank branches throughout the state. The first, the Corrales branch closed on August 16. In a statement, they said they’ll be closing both the Bosque Farms and Santa Teresa branches on October 4.
The company said that those affected in Bosque Farms can go to the Los Lunas branch on 1027 Main Street. Those affected by the Santa Teresa closure can go to the Anthony branch at 800 Highway 478 in Anthony, New Mexico.
The company sent this statement ton the closures:
Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers, and customers continue to value the experiences they have in our branches. Additionally, customers use our wide range of digital capabilities for many of their banking needs and, as a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch. As customer preferences and transaction patterns change, so will our branches and the experiences customers have in them. We currently have 57 branches across New Mexico, 23 in Albuquerque.Ruben Pulido, Vice President, Wells Fargo Media Team, Pacific and Mountain regions