NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wells Fargo announced they are closing three bank branches throughout the state. The first, the Corrales branch closed on August 16. In a statement, they said they’ll be closing both the Bosque Farms and Santa Teresa branches on October 4.

The company said that those affected in Bosque Farms can go to the Los Lunas branch on 1027 Main Street. Those affected by the Santa Teresa closure can go to the Anthony branch at 800 Highway 478 in Anthony, New Mexico.

The company sent this statement ton the closures: