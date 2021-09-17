Well owners in Jemez Springs offered free water testing

JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – Homeowners in Jemez Springs can get their well water tested for free on Saturday. The New Mexico Environment Department and Department of Health are offering testing to 100 private well owners at the Jemez Springs Community Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“With 20 percent of New Mexicans using private water wells, our free water testing events are a great opportunity for private well owners to learn more about what is in their water and how to keep it safe and clean,” said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a news release from NMED. “I encourage Jemez Pueblo and Sandoval County residents to come out and participate.”

Owners need to bring information including well depth, the material the well is made of, as well as the distance to the nearest septic tank. Results will be mailed to each household.

According to the news release, NMED says to have water tested, residents need to bring a sample of their water to the event. They provide the following guidelines to ensure the sample is collected correctly:

Let the water run for 2-3 minutes before collecting the sample.

Fill a clean glass or plastic container without any strong odors with at least a quart or liter of your well water.

If the home has a whole house filtration system, collect the water at the well head prior to any filtration or softener systems if possible.

Fill the container with water as close to the time of testing as possible.

The event is on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information about water fairs, visit env.nm.gov/gwqb/water-fairs.