NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexican’s voter registration information has been taken down from an online publication. Last year, the Voter Reference Foundation published the voter registration of New Mexicans and a federal judge allowed it temporarily.

But the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has sided with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office, which says the publication violates the privacy of voters. That caused the website to take down the information last month. It’s not clear when the final decision on the website will be made.