WEB EXTRA: Extended interview with Brittany Bade

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – 2020 was full of challenges New Mexicans proved they could overcome together. One of the most memorable stories about those challenges highlighted a hiker’s two-week fight for survival in the forest and a Santa Fe family’s unwillingness to give up to rescue that hiker.

In August, KRQE News 13 Anchor-Reporter Brittany Bade told the story of an injured hiker who spent two weeks injured and stranded in the Santa Fe National Forest after a fall. The hiker was found by a Santa Fe father and his two kids. The father eventually had to lead rescue teams directly to the hiker.

KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee recently interviewed Brittany Bade about the story and what’s happened since. Check out the clip above to watch the extended interview ahead of KRQE News 13’s “Best Good News Stories of 2020” news special.

