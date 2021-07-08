Watermelon Mountain Ranch hosts multiple pet adoption events

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s largest no-kill animal shelter Watermelon Mountain Ranch is a pet rescue and advocacy organization that saves thousands of cats and dogs each year. This weekend, they will be hosting a pet adoption event with plenty of adoptable dogs, ready to go to their forever home.

Watermelon Mountain Ranch Executive Director Sara Heffern provides information on these events and what they have to offer. Adoptable dogs will be at the MOR Furniture Menaul and Cottonwood Mall locations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Watermelon Mountain Ranch will also be at Board30 Resistance Band Studio on July 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and at Resource Brewing on July 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.