Watermelon Mountain Ranch hosts back-to-back fall events

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you’re looking to add to your family in the form of a four-legged, furry friend you’re in luck. This weekend there will be several pet adoption events, giving you a chance to give a pet a loving, forever home.

Watermelon Mountain Ranch Executive Director Sara Heffern highlights adoption events and shows off two eight-week-old puppies that will be ready for adoption this weekend. Watermelon Mountain Ranch is the state’s largest no-kill animal shelter and since its opening in 1996, has saved and found homes for over 175,000 animals.

The organization will be hosting an event at Fiesta Subaru in Albuquerque on Friday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 23 at Cabezon Orthodontics in Rio Rancho from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additionally, on Saturday, Oct. 23, WMR hosts its Sidewalk Sale at its Resale Store located at 136 Calle Del Presidente in Bernalillo. The entire store will be on sale with items including household goods, kitchen supplies, antiques, tools, clothing, jewelry, art, and more.

The weekend will wrap up with a dog costume contest at Marble Brewing downtown during the Mutt Masquerade on Sunday, October 24. Food trucks will be available and $1 per pint sold from noon to 4 p.m. will benefit the programs of WMR. There will also be puppies dressed up in search of their forever homes.

For more information and details on how to become a foster with the organization, visit wmranch.org and follow Watermelon Mountain Ranch on Facebook.