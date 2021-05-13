Watermelon Mountain Ranch hosting more adoption events as restrictions begin to lift

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Watermelon Mountain Ranch is New Mexico’s largest no-kill animal shelter. What began as a dream in 1996 has now grown into a 10-acre facility in northern Rio Rancho, with a resale store and off-site adoption centers as well. With COVID-19 restrictions easing up, they are able to get back out into the public for more adoption events.

On May 15, Watermelon Mountain Ranch will be at Board30 Fitness Studio in Albuquerque from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and on Sunday, May 16 they will be at Resource Brewing from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to show the adoptable dogs looking for their forever homes. COVID-safe practices will be adhered to and the Watermelon Mountain Ranch greatly appreciates the patience of the public. Make sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates on all of their upcoming adoption events.