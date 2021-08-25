Watermelon Mountain Ranch holding adoption events throughout weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Founded in 1996, Watermelon Mountain Ranch Animal Center is New Mexico’s largest no-kill animal shelter. The ranch has helped save the lives of over 175,000 animals and is composed of a 10-acre main facility in northern Rio Rancho, a resale store in the town of Bernalillo, and a resale store and adoption center inside of Cottonwood mall.

Executive Director Sara Heffern spoke about the various adoption events they have planned for this weekend. There will be an event on Aug. 26 at the MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care and two events on Aug. 28 which will give the community opportunities to adopt a dog or donate to their cause. For more information, visit the event page on their website.