NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is fining El Paso Water $1,284,375 for dumping 1.2B gallons of raw sewage into the Rio Grande at Sunland Park, New Mexico. The utility dumped six to ten million gallons of sewage into the river each day for five months ending in January.

The wastewater traveled two miles downstream along the New Mexico-Texas state line. The state says El Paso Water also failed to tell the state about the problem. El Paso Water is also ordered to fix the problems that led to the dumping.

Any Sunland Park residents on private well water who want their water to be tested need to contact the Ground Water Quality Bureau at 505-827-2900.