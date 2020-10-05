Water service interruption planned in Los Lunas due to construction

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation has announced that a water service interruption is planned in Los Lunas from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13 through 2 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14. The interruption is required so that crews can tie in a new water line as part of the ongoing construction project on NM 6 (Main Street Bridge) crossing the Rio Grande.

NMDOT reports that if you are affected, your water service will be restored after this time. If you notice that there is any debris in your water when service is restored, you are asked to “flush” your lines by running a kitchen sink faucet or bathtub faucet for about five minutes in order to clear them.

NMDOT apologizes for any inconvenience and the department states that patience is appreciated during the construction.

