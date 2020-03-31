‘Time-of-day’ watering restrictions being April 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of year to start keeping an eye on your water usage.

Albuquerque’s annual watering restrictions will go into effect Wednesday morning. They run through the end of October. That means you’re not supposed to water or use sprinklers between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. or you could be fined.

Carlos Bustos, the Water Authority’s Conservation Program Manager wants to remind water users that now is the time to troubleshoot their irrigation systems.

“Servicing your system is the first step toward a beautiful, desert-friendly yard,” he said in a press release. “Make sure there are no leaks and that the sprinkler heads and drip emitters are putting the water where it really needs to be.”

The Water Authority also has some helpful springtime tips to follow:

For turf, follow the Water by the Numbers program. Adjust your watering schedule as the season changes: Two days per week in April and May, three days per week in the summer, and ramp down again in the fall.

Irrigate your plants when needed. Water them deeply rather than too frequently. Use a long screwdriver or soil probe to check soil moisture.

Add compost to your soil for moisture retention and soil fertility.

Mulch around plants to help keep moisture and reduce weeds.

Grow strong, healthy trees by watering one to two times per month, to a depth of at least 24,” in a wide area around the tree’s canopy.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources