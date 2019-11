NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Water projects across New Mexico are getting a financial boost from the USDA.

The state is getting nearly $34-billion for improvements to water and wastewater systems. That includes a $19-million loan and grant package for the Laguna Pueblo to rehabilitate its sewer lines. The town of Lordsburgis getting nearly $5-million to update its water system, while Truth or Consequences will receive $9.4-million for upgrades.