ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE)- A water outage is scheduled Thursday, June 20 in Alamogordo on Charlotte Lane. Utility contractors will be installing a 14-inch water main that will tie in at the McKinley Channel.

Officials say the outage should only affect homes on Charlotte Lane, however, homes in the surrounding area may also be affected. The city states that crews will be working diligently in order to restore water to the affected areas.