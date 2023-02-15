TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation has announced that water will be shut off from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in Truth or Consequences. The department will be relocating a water line that is conflicting with a new storm drainage pipeline.

Areas definitely affected by the water shut off

Both sides of North Date Street from New School Road to Barton Road

East Smith Avenue

Pine Street

Truth or Consequences Elementary School (which will not be in session on this day)

Areas that may be affected by the water shut off

Silver Street

DOT map showing areas that will be affected by the water shutoff (red) and areas that might be affected by the shutoff (orange).

The Department of Transportation advises community members to fill bathtubs and containers with water before the shutoff. The department asks that taps are kept closed until the water is back on. It is also recommended that faucets run for five to ten minutes until the water runs clear once the shutoff is over. For more information visit dot.nm.gov.