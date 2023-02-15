TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation has announced that water will be shut off from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in Truth or Consequences. The department will be relocating a water line that is conflicting with a new storm drainage pipeline.
Areas definitely affected by the water shut off
- Both sides of North Date Street from New School Road to Barton Road
- East Smith Avenue
- Pine Street
- Truth or Consequences Elementary School (which will not be in session on this day)
Areas that may be affected by the water shut off
- Silver Street
The Department of Transportation advises community members to fill bathtubs and containers with water before the shutoff. The department asks that taps are kept closed until the water is back on. It is also recommended that faucets run for five to ten minutes until the water runs clear once the shutoff is over. For more information visit dot.nm.gov.