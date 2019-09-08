Water main break causes boil advisory, school closures in Portales

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Portales Public Works is currently working on a major water main break that is requiring residents to boil their water and has forced schools to close Monday.

The water main break occurred Saturday night and is located at Commercial Street and North Avenue E. Officials report there is no estimated time for the break to be fixed and Commercial Street is closed for repairs.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports Portales residents have been left with low water pressure as well as warnings to boil water before consuming. A truck with drinkable water is located at C&S and at the Portales Walmart.

The Enchantment Vineyards is also allowing the public to access well water at this time. Residents are asked to bring their own containers to transport the water.

Portales Municipal Schools will be closed on Monday, September 9 due to the water issues. Central Office will be open and all custodians, technology, and maintenance staff are asked to report to work as usual.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.