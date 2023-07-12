SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — About a month ago at Cochiti Lake, the parking lots, bathrooms, and picnic tables were all completely underwater. However, in the present day, it’s a very different picture, and the clean-up of the mess left behind has just started.

“I moved out here like two months ago, and I when I moved, all of this was covered. It was completely up,” said Nicholas Trujillo, who was visiting Cochiti Lake Wednesday, “I had been here once before, but everyone was saying it was bad fishing. It’s bad to go out there right now. It’s really dirty, so it was kind of hit or miss if I wanted to come or not.”

The rapidly melting snowpack in the Rio Grande watershed caused Cochiti Lake to swell over its banks. By late May and into June, it flooded the beach, the parking lot, picnic tables, and bathroom facilities. Experts said it’s the highest they’ve seen the water since 1987.

According to USGS water data, the level here has dropped about 30 feet since it was at its highest in early June.

US Army Corps of Engineers Operations Project Manager Trevor Wallin explained the difference is measured in elevation. They also measure “acre-feet,” which is the volume of water. In June, he said it was about 105,000 acre-feet, and now, it’s at about 43,000 acre-feet. This means it was nearly 2.5× in volume.

For 30 days, Wallin said, all of their day-use areas were underwater. Now, the landscape looks different. People are actually able to make use of these areas which were previously submerged.

“Standing where we’re at, we’d be about 30 feet underwater,” Wallin explained.

He said they’ve been working to repair some of the damage as the water receded.

“It’s come down because the inflow to the lake has dropped, and so, most of the snowpack has melted off, and so we saw that peak back in June,” Wallin stated.

“It’s a lot better than it was. I think it’s clearing up a lot compared to what it was, and it’s a lot nicer now that it’s lower. There’s actually places to park,” Trujillo said.

Wallin said the rate of water going into Cochiti Lake is about seven times less than it was in June. He said it could rise again if there are heavy rains, but for now, it’s back to its normal level.