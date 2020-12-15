Water Authority requests $5M to create To’hajiilee pipeline

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is waiting for approval for nearly $5 million to help build a water pipeline for To’hajiilee. The authority wants to then use it to build a pipeline that ould bring clean water to the Native community of To’hajiilee.

Currently, the well that serves the community sits about 30 miles west of the Albuquerque metro. However, the water is rust-colored once it reaches the town.

Since March, the Water Authority has trucked clean water to the community 11 times. The state’s Water Project Fund would pay for the improvements.

Latest New Mexico News: