ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of Earth Day, the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is increasing its xeriscape rebate for replacement of turf with desert-friendly landscaping.

The rebate is now $2 per square foot, up from $1.50 per square foot. The minimum square foot requirements to be eligible for the rebate program have also been eliminated. The water authority says a typical home can get between 30% and 50% in outdoor water savings after xeriscape installation.

Xeriscape plans must be approved in advance by water authority staff in order to qualify. For more information visit the water authority website.