NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department is introducing a new program to help households with water and wastewater costs. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), is a temporary, federally-funded water assistance program for low-income households.

Eligible households may receive a benefit of up to $1,500 to pay for past due fees, reconnection fees and other late fees. Payments will be made to vendors on behalf of households.

To apply for LIHWAP people will need:

Most recent copy of your water and wastewater bill, within the last 30 days.

A recent payroll stub or other proof that shows your current gross income.

Documentation showing income from Social Security, unemployment insurance, pension funds, disability, etc

Final water termination notice (if you have received a shut-off notice from your water company)

Proof of present address (e.g., rent receipt, lease or deed, property tax bill).

Proof of total members living in your household (e.g., birth certificates, school records, etc.)

Social Security cards (or numbers) for all persons living in your household

Proof of U.S. citizenship or permanent resisdence

People who are current with their water and wastewater bill and meet the eligibility requirements can also apply for the program. Anyone without water or wastewater services due to disconnection and those in danger of disconnection will be prioritized.

To apply for LIHWAP visit www.yes.state.nm.us

For more information about the program visit https://www.hsd.state.nm.us/lookingforassistance/low_income_home_energy_assistance_program/