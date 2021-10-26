TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference on Tuesday, October 26, regarding the hazing incident that took place at Hot Springs High School this month. KRQE News 13 will stream the news conference live on this page.
The Hot Springs High School football team’s coach resigned and the remainder of the team’s season was canceled following the incident that happened in the locker room after school. The sheriff had previously stated at least four players were involved. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.