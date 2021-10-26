NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The next big storm has arrived in New Mexico today, bringing rain showers to western NM during the morning commute. Snow showers are coming down in the San Juan Mountains, and snow will be on and off, and heavy at times through tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight tonight for the San Juan Mountains above 9,500', where 4-8" of snow will fall, creating difficult travel conditions on the mountain roads.

Scattered rain showers will stay in northern New Mexico, pushing into the east plains by the evening. The Metro area may see a spotty shower in the mid to late morning, and again during the evening. Most of the rain will stay in the Four Corners and northern mountains. A few inches of snow will be possible in the Tusas Mountains, northeast of Chama, and only a trace to two inches or so will be possible in the high terrain of the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez Mountains.