CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds more shipments of transuranic waste have found a resting place in New Mexico. Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) operators say they took in over 430 shipments this year.

“Exceeding 400 transuranic waste shipments to WIPP this year is a positive indication of the cleanup work we’re enabling throughout the nation,” Mark Bollinger, the U.S. Department of Energy Environmental Management manager for the Carlsbad Field Office, said in a press release. “WIPP’s mission to safely receive and dispose of waste shipments is instrumental to cleanup efforts at Los Alamos and other waste-generating sites, and we safely exceeded our goal at WIPP in 2023.”

Waste has been going to WIPP near Carlsbad, New Mexico since 1999. Recently, the New Mexico Environment Department finalized a draft of a permit to extend waste disposal at the site that stores waste from places like Los Alamos National Laboratories, Idaho National Laboratory, and the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.