Warrant issued for suspected arsonist in Taos County

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are on the lookout for a suspected arsonist in Taos County. An arrest warrant has been issued for 41-year-old Michiah Roseberry after investigators say he lit a fire at the Oh My Garden Cafe and Market on July 4.
The warrant states the cafe owner had been renting out a property to Roseberry and his girlfriend but evicted him for damaging the place and lighting things on fire. Roseberry was arrest last month in a separate arson case then released from jail.
