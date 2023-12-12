LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant for a former New Mexico State basketball player accused of sexually assaulting some of his teammates has been quashed by a judge. Former Aggie player Kim Aiken Jr. was originally supposed to appear in a Las Cruces court in November but missed that court date.

His lawyer said it was because he lives in Europe and was unable to secure timely travel to the United States. A judge agreed to quash the warrant as Aiken Jr. will now be formally arraigned in person next Monday.

Doctor Bradley and Dshawndre Washington, two other former Aggie players accused in the same case, will also be in court that day for a status conference. All three players are facing more than 20 years in prison, while also facing civil penalties in a lawsuit filed by another NMSU player and unnamed former student manager.