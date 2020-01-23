Warner Bros. sues woman with New Mexico connection for copyright fraud

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A big Hollywood lawsuit with a big connection to New Mexico was filed Tuesday. It claims a woman using the names of paranormal experts sought to make a quick buck off the “Conjuring” movie franchise.

Warner Brothers and the estate of Lorraine Warren are suing a woman who has multiple businesses in New Mexico, who allegedly tried to capitalize on the franchise’s success.

According to the lawsuit, Bea Loyd worked with the Warrens in the 1990s on their “Seeker of Supernatural” series. Even though Warner Brothers owns all the rights to the couple’s work, in the 2000s, Loyd started creating her own version of the series using the Warrens’ name for copyright and trademark purposes.

The lawsuit says Loyd was selling books and recordings based on the Warrens’ series, on Amazon, Applebooks and Barnes and Noble. She also had a Youtube and Facebook page where she promoted events, claiming there would be an appearance by Lorraine Warren.

Now, the studio and estate are asking a federal court judge to force Loyd to get rid of anything she created. They are also seeking monetary damages in the case.

The lawsuit states Loyd used various aliases to register each of the trademarks and copyrights. Warner Brothers also says she even forged Lorraine Warren’s signature.