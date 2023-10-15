ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead after a shooting in Roswell. It happened inside a store.

According to Roswell Police Department, officials were called to the Walmart at 4500 N. Main Street around 10:20 p.m. Saturday night.

Trending News

Authorities believe an “altercation” between two men caused the shooting. The shooter fled from the incident, and police are looking for him.

The victim was taken to a hospital and died.