ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead after a shooting in Roswell. It happened inside a store.

According to Roswell Police Department, officials were called to the Walmart at 4500 N. Main Street around 10:20 p.m. Saturday night.

Authorities believe an “altercation” between two men caused the shooting. The shooter fled from the incident, and police are looking for him.

The victim was taken to a hospital and died.