CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Walmart has opened a mobile pharmacy in Clovis after a fire damaged the brick-and-mortar store on N. Prince Street on Sept. 3.

The mobile pharmacy is located in the Walmart parking lot and can handle all the pharmacy services that were previously conducted in the Clovis Supercenter. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Clovis Walmart Fire Sept 3, 2023. (Credit: Aaron Quaif)

Pharmacy associates will deliver prescriptions curbside for anybody with mobility issues or needing extra assistance.

Jimmy Guillen, 59, was arrested on charges of arson, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a destructive device. The Walmart Supercenter remains closed at the time this article was published.