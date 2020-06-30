Wall Street Journal reports Navajo Nation in talks to buy Remington Arms Co.

New Mexico

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation could take over the soon-to-be bankrupt Remington firearms company. That’s according to the Wall Street Journal, which reported the company’s chapter 11 filing is expected within days and the Navajo Nation is primed to be the lead bidder. Remington was on the brink of bankruptcy two years ago and was in talks with the nation than about the purchase but the deal fell through.

