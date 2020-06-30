Wall Street Journal reports Navajo Nation in talks to buy Remington Arms Co.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The home of the Albuquerque Isotopes will serve as the location for the Colorado Rockies satellite camp during the COVID-19 shortened major league baseball season. Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich made the announcement Monday. Players from various classifications in the Rockies farm system will make up the camp and try to keep their skills sharp should the Rockies need them.

"It will be small group workouts probably on a daily basis, batting practice and you know pitchers will be throwing bullpens," said Albuquerque Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "There will probably be some simulated games. They'll probably try to be creative as they can while not having a competitive environment. All thirty teams are going to be in the same situation."