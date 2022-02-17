SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that died on the legislative session’s final day is one on voting rights and election security. This failed because of a stall tactic by a four corners Republican.

“New Mexicans are a family and we need to start thinking about how are we dealing with each other as family, not how are we dealing with each other as Republicans or Democrats, or how are we trying to shove something through this body or how are we trying to stop said shoving through,” said Sen. Bill Sharer (R- Farmington).

Senator Bill Sharer of Farmington went on a lengthy filibuster to delay a vote on Senate Bill 144, which would have made it a crime to threaten or intimidate election officials and voters. It also had provisions to give convicted felons the right to vote when they are released and streamlined voting procedures and registration.

Republicans adamantly opposed the bills throughout the session but Democrats say they intend to still push ahead. “We’re ready to vote on this bill. New Mexicans are being denied expanded voting rights and increased election security. The fight continues,”

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says she was also disappointed Senate Bill 144 failed.