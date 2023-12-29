NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation received more than 1,600 submissions for its Name A Snowplow Contest and after careful consideration, they trimmed it down to 50 contenders.

Many of them are New Mexico inspired like Snowzobra, Georgia Sno’Keeffe, That’s All Slick, Billy the Skid, and Bisc-Snow-Chito. There are also Breaking Bad names like Walter Whiteout, Salter White, Heisenbrrrrg, and Better Call Salt.

The list also includes a slew of Star Wars references, music icons, and snow puns like Snow Way José or Yeti or Not….

Voting is already underway on the DOT’s website. The top 12 names will be assigned to a snowplow. People can vote up to six times until January 10 at noon.