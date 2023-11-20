NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Eastern New Mexico Greyhound Sound Marching Band entered Metallica’s “For Whom the Band Tolls” marching band competition.

Over the past fall, Greyhound Sound performed songs from Metallica at stadiums around New Mexico. “We are extremely proud of the work our wonderful GSMB students and faculty produced,” Director of Bands Dustin Seifert said. The competition includes seven different categories: College Division 1, College Division 2 and 3, three high school prizes and a fan favorite or high school and college.

ENMU is competing in the College Division 2 and 3 category, the winner receives a customized package of musical equipment of the school’s choosing. To vote for ENMU, visit www.Metallicamarchingband.com or text #UENEWMEXICO to (833) 609-0330.