NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 9th Annual American Association of State Troopers “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” calendar contest is now underway. New Mexico State Police are in the competition and you can vote for their cruiser as best looking.

Voting runs through 5 p.m. EST on August 25. The top states police or highway patrol car that receives the most votes will be featured in the calendar and the state that receives the most votes will be featured on the cover. You can click the following link to vote for your favorite: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS