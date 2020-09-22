Volunteers to participate in Los Alamos Canyon Trail work day

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – To improve the Los Alamos Canyon Trail, the Santa Fe National Forest and Pajarito Environmental Educational Center will be hosting a volunteer work day on September 26, 2020, by brushing and lopping the trail base and clear it of overhanging greenery. The event is taking place in celebration of National Public Lands Day and Santa Fe National Forest experts will be available to provide instructions and to make sure safety guidelines are followed.

Volunteers who attend are expected to work in compliance with state public health orders and the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the Association for Nature Center Administrators. Those participating are asked to wear face coverings, work in small groups, and to maintain physical distance from one another.

To volunteer for the project, individuals are required to pre-register and will be asked to read and agree to a waiver statement. Those attending are asked to wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, a hat, and sturdy boots.

Forest Service officials ask participants to also bring a face covering, water, snacks, lunch, and work gloves. Hard hats and tools will be provided, but volunteers are welcome to bring their own tools such as loppers and hand saws.

Volunteers should park at the Los Alamos Ice Rink at 9 a.m. where they can pick up tools and receive instructions before the group hikes to the work location which officials say is a two, to two-and-a-half-mile hike each way.

