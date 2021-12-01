Volunteers repair broken stalagmite at Carlsbad Caverns

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers helped repair a stalagmite at Carlsbad Caverns that had fallen. The stalagmite in Slaughter Canyon Cave was broken into three pieces. Earlier attempts to repair it failed.

This time, they used a clamp specifically designed to minimize damage to the stalagmite’s surface while they drilled the holes for new pins which were longer and threaded for additional support. A cave-friendly epoxy was used to cement everything in place. Scientists say depending on the environment stalagmites can continue to grow after being damaged.