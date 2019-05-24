Volunteers place thousands of flags at Santa Fe National Cemetery

To get ready for Memorial Day weekend, volunteers spent the day placing American flags at the grave sites of New Mexico service members.

Thousands of veterans are buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, which hosts one of the largest Memorial Day ceremonies in the state. Officials say they’re honored so many people took time to help.

“In my opinion, Memorial Day should be every day. We should pause and pay tribute to these great Americans that are interned here,” said Jared Howard, Director of the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Monday’s ceremony at the National Cemetery is set for 10 a.m.