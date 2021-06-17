Volunteers needed to help New Mexico children in foster care

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. They recruit, train, and support volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected foster children in both Sandoval and Valencia Counties. They currently have an urgent need for volunteers and could use the community’s help.

When a child is removed from their home due to abuse or neglect and placed in foster care, a judge appoints a CASA to advocate for the best interest of the child. Volunteers get to know the child and meet them on a regular basis. CASAs are the one consistent presence in a child’s life during the court proceeding process.

Currently, there is an urgent need for volunteers in Valencia County. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recruitment in a virtual environment has been challenging. CASA only has enough volunteers to assign to only half of the available cases. To find out more about volunteer opportunities go to casapartners4.org. Volunteers must be 21 years or older.