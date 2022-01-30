SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe Arts and Culture Department is asking for volunteers to help further city art projects. The nine-member advisory board will advise city council on public art projects and recommendations for contracts and awards.
The commission will need knowledge of the Santa Fe Art Scene and its history deadline to apply is Tuesday. Applications can be made online.