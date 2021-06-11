Volunteers needed for barbed wire fence cleanup

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Wildlife Federation is asking for help from those who love the outdoors. Volunteers will help remove about two miles of barbed wire fence from the property.

The property will soon be donated to the Bureau of Land Management and added to the Sabinoso Wilderness. They are looking for people willing to camp out in the area. The project will begin next Tuesday and go through Wednesday. Volunteers are needed with boots, gloves, and fencing pliers.

Volunteers will meet at County Road 53A and Highway 104 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15 through Wednesday, June 16 for those able to camp out and work on Wednesday. Those interested can email Jesse Deubel at jesse@nmwildlife.org for more information.