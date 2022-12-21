SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers are needed to keep the Holiday Farolitos tradition going in Santa Fe. Wednesday night, the event kicks off at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: How much do utilities cost in New Mexico compared to other states?
- Albuquerque: Pigeon problems in one Albuquerque neighborhood ruffles feathers
- Top Story: Albuquerque property owner fed up after dumpster fire
- Crime: Mother charged with son’s death now facing shoplifting charge
The Farolitos will be spread out across the cemetery and people can drive through to see them. Volunteers are needed to fill bags until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the administration building at the cemetery. The holiday event runs Wednesday and Thursday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.