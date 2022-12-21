SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers are needed to keep the Holiday Farolitos tradition going in Santa Fe. Wednesday night, the event kicks off at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

The Farolitos will be spread out across the cemetery and people can drive through to see them. Volunteers are needed to fill bags until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the administration building at the cemetery. The holiday event runs Wednesday and Thursday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.