BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — A staple in the Los Ranchos community has been going strong for 30 years. The Los Ranchos Growers’ Market makes sure students have a chance at learning life skills while getting paid.

A total of 50 vendors offered a variety of local foods, meats, and more. There was live music and a place for people to check out local artists along with their work.

The market is run by volunteers, but they make sure local students have a way to join the event.

“We are all volunteers that run the market, and the only people we pay are students. They are our student interns. It has helped them get jobs after they are no longer a student intern,” said Sue Brawley, a vendor and volunteer.

The market ends on November 12, but a winter market will be available later this year.