Volunteers clean up Belen cemetery after Tuesday’s flooding

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Our Lady of Belen Memorial Garden was devastated by flooding Tuesday night. On Thursday, a handful of volunteers were out with dirt, shovels and wheelbarrows trying to fill in sunken gravesites where caskets were left nearly exposed.

“These are people’s loved ones and I just want to respect them to my greatest ability and give them back their peace. To see caskets is pretty hard,” said volunteer Megan Malcom Morgan.

Belen Mayor Jerah Cordova says this is an all-hands-on-deck situation and that they are in need of volunteers and supplies to move the dirt. He says they will be back out Friday and into the weekend.