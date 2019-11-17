Live Now
Volunteer firefighters accused of stealing from county

New Mexico

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple of New Mexico volunteer firefighters are accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the county.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s office started investigating after the fire department staff noticed what they’re calling a possible abuse of fuel spending.

That’s when 27-year-old Zachary Trujillo, who has been suspended indefinitely, and former volunteer 27-year-old Kyrie Watkins, were arrested. Court documents say they embezzled about $7,600 when using county-issued fuel cards.

Both are facing a count of embezzlement and conspiracy.

