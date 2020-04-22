Volkswagen settlement money going toward electric vehicles, charging stations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A federal settlement from Volkswagen is funding dozens more local projects aimed at reducing environmental impacts.

The money comes after the automaker was caught installing devices on its vehicles to cheat emissions tests. New Mexico was approved for an $18 payout back in 2017 and already put a third of that toward emissions-reduction projects like replacing school buses and airport equipment. For the next phase, $4.6 million will go toward 43 projects across the state paying for electric buses and other vehicles as well as charging stations for electric vehicles.

The city of Albuquerque says its new stations will be placed at 11 city facilities including the Sunport, the Balloon Museum and Los Altos Golf Course.

Projects include:

New school buses in the Gallup-McKinley and Albuquerque School Districts

A new Public Works Vehicle for San Juan County

Electric ground support equipment and associated infrastructure for Southwest Airlines and the Albuquerque International Sunport

Compressed natural gas-powered refuse vehicles.

