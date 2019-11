NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The creators of ‘Baby Shark’ are partnering with the Navajo Nation Museum to recreate the viral sensation with a Navajo version.

They are now looking for voice actors to play the roles of baby shark, mommy shark, daddy shark and also grandma and grandpa shark.

An open casting call will take place on Dec. 8 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Navajo Nation Museum.