Vogue highlights local artists in upcoming Santa Fe Indian Market

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Santa Fe artists are being highlighted by Vouge Magazine.

One of the largest stoppable markets for indigenous craft work in the world, is going virtual for the first time. Vogue posted an article highlighting eight artists in this years event.

Jewelry designer Robin Wayne and photographer Cara Romero, both from Santa Fe are featured. Also, featured is a Navajo Nation textile designer Naiomi Glasses, pottery artist and clothing design Virgil Ortiz from Cochiti Pueblo and jewelry designer Marina Samora from Taos.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss