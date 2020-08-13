Vogue highlights local artists in upcoming Santa Fe Indian Market

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe artists are being highlighted by Vouge Magazine.
One of the largest stoppable markets for indigenous craft work in the world, is going virtual for the first time. Vogue posted an article highlighting eight artists in this years event.
Jewelry designer Robin Wayne and photographer Cara Romero, both from Santa Fe are featured. Also, featured is a Navajo Nation textile designer Naiomi Glasses, pottery artist and clothing design Virgil Ortiz from Cochiti Pueblo and jewelry designer Marina Samora from Taos.
