NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across America, blood supplies are running low, but this isn’t new information. Summer is commonly known as trauma season, and in New Mexico, Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, and Mississippi, nearly 50% of Vitalant’s blood supply has been used.

A release from Vitalant said donors are needed because they provide blood services for 47 hospitals in New Mexico and the Four Corners region. Nationwide, Vitalant services around 900 hospitals.

Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo said it’s critical that people donate when the blood supply is running low. Emergencies and planned surgeries contribute to the need for blood, as well.

Type O blood is especially needed because the bank has fallen to a “one-day supply.” A “four-day supply” is sufficient for all blood types, the release said.

Vitalant Senior Vice President Cliff Numark explained the Food and Drug Administration previously had eligibility requirements changed, and the company is eager to welcome those who weren’t previously eligible.

If a potential donor doesn’t know if they are eligible, that information can be found on Vitalant’s website. Vitalant also has a phone line at 877-258-4825.