Vitalant offering chance to win $5K for blood donors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Blood donors can enter to win $5,000 this month. Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across 28 states, is experiencing low blood supply. So they’re offering an incentive to get people to donate. They say donors with blood type O are especially needed. They say four donors will win a $5,00 prepaid gift card.

“It’s important for people to remember that they can give blood immediately after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine if you’re healthy and well,” said Vitalant Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo in a news release. “To ensure patient care isn’t jeopardized, we need people to schedule an appointment today. Even if the appointment is several weeks from now, setting and keeping it will help replenish what’s needed for both routine treatments and emergencies.”

You can make an appointment online. The contest runs through January. For more information, visit vitalant.org/BigGameGiveaway.