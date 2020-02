SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Artists in Santa Fe will soon have a new place to portray their work.

Vital Spaces has taken on a one-year lease of the southwest annex building on the Midtown campus. Vital Spaces is a nonprofit organization that transforms underutilized real estate into space for artists to create and connect with the community.

The new building will consist of studios, plus space for exhibitions, community art workshops and events.

For more information, click here.