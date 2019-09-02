Visitors flock to Elephant Butte to celebrate Labor Day Weekend

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KRQE) – The largest lake in the state is staying busy this Labor Day Weekend. Many New Mexicans are filing into Elephant Butte to enjoy one last bit of summer.

“It’s also the diamond in the desert, and I think that’s what it is to everyone that comes here. It’s our little diamond,” said Kristin Saavedra, who lives nearby.

An extended weekend at the largest lake in the state. Monday, Elephant Butte State Park was packed with floaters, kayakers and boaters taking advantage of the great weather.

“Being able to come out and float with our best friends and just put our feet in the water and have enough water for everyone to play on…we absolutely love it,” Saavedra said.

Trini Gonzalez says his crew made the commute from El Paso on Friday.

“So we actually feel like we get away, we have a good time and forget about the bills and all the day-to-day stuff,” he said.

They say with plenty of water and options for recreation, Elephant Butte didn’t disappoint.

“We boated, we fished, we had the kids, pulling them on the tube. It was just great,” Gonzalez said. “We wanted to come out and have a good time, and that was accomplished here today, this weekend.”

With the end of summer looming, visitors were desperate for one last getaway.

Those who work at the marina say many people consider Labor Day the end of lake season, but they expect people to visit through October because the water will still be warm.